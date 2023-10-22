84.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Sex offender convicted of indecent liberties with child moves into villa in The Villages

By Staff Report
John Michael Payne
A sex offender convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child has moved into a villa in The Villages.

John Michael Payne, 80, this past week registered a permanent address at 709 Villita Lane in Villa Valdez, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He was convicted in 2005 in Fairfax, Va.

Payne has registered vehicles including a 2005 gray Ford truck with tag number RAZ7R, a 2005 Road King vehicle trailer with license plate number B012JY and a 2003 Carriage travel trailer with tax number RAZOT.

Since his conviction, he has also resided in Maine.

