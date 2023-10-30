Anita Marie Perry

August 23, 1940 – October 27, 2023

Love, Beauty, Hospitality, Service and Thankfulness were some of the characteristics of Anita Perry’s life that ended with her last breath on October 27, 2023 at the age of 83.

Anita loved well to her dying day all that she met and knew. Anita always displayed an outer and inner beauty in her community, stemming from her days as a Beauty Queen in New Jersey. Anita was hospitable throughout her life to the last days saying, “Do you want a coffee?” Anita served people well and was famous for welcoming new neighbors into her community with a plate of food. Anita was thankful to each person that touched her life and to Jesus, who gave her the courage to stand during a cancer diagnosis with a peace that passes understanding into her Savior’s arms.

Anita leaves the ‘love of her life’ for 60 years, Edmond Perry, in the trust of those same arms. Their daughter, Dawn and son-in-law, Ken, and three grandchildren, Eva Schaefer and husband Brad, Joshua Bishop and his wife, Misheel Mandalsaikhan, and Stephen Bishop will all deeply miss their mother and grandmother, but know that she is in a beautiful place with her Jesus.

Anita Marie Perry passed at Trinity Springs A.L.F. in Oxford, Florida under the loving care of her daughter, son-in-law and staff of Trinity Springs and Compassionate Hospice. Anita was born on August 23, 1940 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to her parents, Frederick H. J. Harz and Matilda Marie (Franzen) Harz.

After marrying Ed in 1963, they gave birth to Dawn soon after and moved to the NE. They settled with Anita’s family in Elmer, New Jersey for several years. Moving to Lakeland, Florida after the death of Ed’s father in 1973, Anita began working as a food distributor and became active members of her church. They then moved to the Atlanta area being involved in her church and continuing work.

Twenty-three years ago they retired to Continental Country Club in Wildwood, Florida. Anita was a member of Rock of Ages Lutheran Church of Wildwood, Florida and had attended Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford, Florida and Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, Florida, previously. She was very devoted to serving her loving husband, her church and Continental Country Club Community, being proud to live in that community.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00AM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Chapel in Wildwood, Florida with Pastor Chuck Tabor officiating.