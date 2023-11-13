70.9 F
Monday, November 13, 2023
Baseball card collector will speak to Red Sox Nation in The Villages

By Staff Report

A baseball card collector will speak this week to Red Sox Nation in The Villages.

The club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Bill Steinberg, known as “The Baseball Card Guy” will be speaking at the meeting.
Steinberg is a leader in the sports collectible and trading card industry and serves as president of The Villages Sports Card & Collectibles Club.

He is from Syracuse, New York and is now in his third year of full-time residency in The Villages.

Red Sox Nation is accepting new members. For more information: Info.RSNV@gmail.com, (352) 561-8411 or visit the websiteRedSox-Villages.com or the FaceBook page RedSox-Villages.com

