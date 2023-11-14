71.1 F
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
John Walter Peterman

By Staff Report

August 4, 1937 – September 13, 2023

The Villages, Florida – John was born on August 4, 1937, in Des Moines, Iowa, and was the only child of the late Alice Vinall Peterman and Colonel John Dudley Peterman.

John graduated from the University of Illinois School of Engineering with a degree in Electrical Engineering, eventually settling in Raleigh, NC, where he spent 44 years.

John was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Julia Moffatt Peterman, whose memory he carried with him.

He is survived by his daughters, Catherine Peterman Mason of Wilmington, NC, and her husband Dr. John Mason; Elizabeth Peterman Mathis of Atlanta, GA, and her husband William Mathis; and his son, John Moffatt Peterman of Minneapolis, MN, and his wife Sara Lucas Peterman.

His memory will be cherished by his five grandchildren, William Phelps Mason and John Archer Mason, of Wilmington, NC; Lucas Moffatt Peterman and Jack Hajny Peterman, of Minneapolis, MN; and William Wyatt Mathis of Atlanta, GA.

