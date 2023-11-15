71.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
type here...

Donald Burnette

By Staff Report
Donald Burnette
Donald Burnette

Donald Burnette
April 24, 1958 – November 09, 2023

Donald “Don” M. Burnette, age 65, of The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away on November 9th, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

Don was born on April 24th, 1958 to Mayford and Marjorie Burnette in the city of LaFollette, TN. After Don graduated from Campbell County High School in 1976, he pursued a career in outside sales for over 36 years with Piedmont Plastics. Don was passionate about sales and loved what he did for a living.

In 2005, he met Ginger Burnette in Franklin, TN. Don and Ginger wed in 2006 and shared 3 daughters together, Laura Brewer, Stephanie Kilby, and Miranda Johnson.

Don retired in 2015 after 36 years in the field. While retired, Don had time to pursue his love of golf.

Don was preceded in death by, parents, Mayford and Marjorie Burnette, and brother, Mike Burnette. He is survived by wife Ginger Burnette; in-laws, Don and JoAn Suttle; sister-in-law, Robin “Benjie” Benefield; daughters, Laura Brewer, Stephanie (Andrew) Kilby, Miranda Johnson; son-in-love, Brian Ezell; sister, Becky Murray; grandchildren, James “David”, Christina, Lucas, JR, Peyton, Donald “Caden”, Cody, Cash, Colton, Connor; nephews, Matt (Ashley), Matt, Blair, Zach; nieces, Kim (Josh), and Malina; and several great nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. He will truly be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to obnoxious people living in The Villages

A Village of Hillsborough resident says a recent Letter to the Editor did not offer an accurate presentation of The Villages. She tries to correct the record.

Stonecrester an embarrassment to our community

A Stonecrester is not happy about a fellow resident’s call to keep local golfers, including Villagers, off the gated community’s golf course. Read her Letter to the Editor.

I’d never share a foxhole with Donald Trump

A Village of Amelia resident says he would never share a foxhole with former President Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Man up and stop the anonymous complaints

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends it’s time to “man up” and end anonymous complaints.

Trump ramps up threats against fellow Americans

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has a stark warning about Donald Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos