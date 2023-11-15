Donald Burnette

April 24, 1958 – November 09, 2023

Donald “Don” M. Burnette, age 65, of The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away on November 9th, 2023 surrounded by loved ones, after a difficult battle with lung cancer.

Don was born on April 24th, 1958 to Mayford and Marjorie Burnette in the city of LaFollette, TN. After Don graduated from Campbell County High School in 1976, he pursued a career in outside sales for over 36 years with Piedmont Plastics. Don was passionate about sales and loved what he did for a living.

In 2005, he met Ginger Burnette in Franklin, TN. Don and Ginger wed in 2006 and shared 3 daughters together, Laura Brewer, Stephanie Kilby, and Miranda Johnson.

Don retired in 2015 after 36 years in the field. While retired, Don had time to pursue his love of golf.

Don was preceded in death by, parents, Mayford and Marjorie Burnette, and brother, Mike Burnette. He is survived by wife Ginger Burnette; in-laws, Don and JoAn Suttle; sister-in-law, Robin “Benjie” Benefield; daughters, Laura Brewer, Stephanie (Andrew) Kilby, Miranda Johnson; son-in-love, Brian Ezell; sister, Becky Murray; grandchildren, James “David”, Christina, Lucas, JR, Peyton, Donald “Caden”, Cody, Cash, Colton, Connor; nephews, Matt (Ashley), Matt, Blair, Zach; nieces, Kim (Josh), and Malina; and several great nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held at a future date. He will truly be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.