Donna F. Green

June 26, 1941 – December 3, 2023

Donna F. Green, 82, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on December 3rd, 2023 at UF Health Hospital in Leesburg, FL.

She was born to the late George and Alberta (Jaggard) Shadle on June 26th, 1941 in Poplar Bluff, MO. She was a clerk for many years but her main focus was on devoting herself to her husband and her children. She and her husband, James “Jim” H. Green, Jr. were married for 58 years.

Donna enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory, along with her beloved husband, Jim, are her children, James H. Green III of Lady Lake, FL and Clyde E. Green (Beverly J.) of Fort Myers, FL; her brother, George W. Shadle; her sister, Clara Sims; her numerous cherished grandchildren; and her several adored great-grandchildren.