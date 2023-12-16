Lady Lake man jailed on incest charge

A Lady Lake man has been jailed on a charge of incest.

John Joseph Jones, 49, was being held on $105,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest this past week. He is also facing a charge of sexual battery.

The abuse occurred in June, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There was a recording of the incident. In addition, there was a recorded call involving Jones and his mother, in which he apparently admitted to the sexual contact.

Jones apparently became aware of the investigation by law enforcement and said he was going “camping” and would be “disappearing.” The native New Yorker was arrested this past Monday at his residence.