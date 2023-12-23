63.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Christmas holidays will impact trash pickup schedules in The Villages

By Staff Report

Some trash pickup in The Villages will be altered over the Christmas holiday.

Here are details:

Community Development Districts 1-11 

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Dec. 25. Collection will be on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Community Development District 12 and Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in District 12 or the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Community Development District 13 (excluding Villages of DeLuna & Hammock at Fenney) and Community Development District 14 

If you live in District 13 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) and District 14, there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Dec. 25. Collection will be on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Lady Lake/Lake County portion of The Villages

If you live in the unincorporated Lake County portion of The Villages (not including District 11 or 14), there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

Middleton Community Development District-A

If you live in Middleton Community Development District-A, there will be no changes to the sanitation collection schedule.

