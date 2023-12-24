67.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Ammon Bundy joins the ranks of other liars

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ammon Bundy lost a defamation lawsuit for $50 million to St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center in Idaho. The hospital took his entire ranch, his savings, and his livelihood all because of the lies he told repeatedly about a patient under the hospital’s care. His reckless acts and protests cost the hospital and community millions of dollars.
Ammon Bundy is the son of Clive “Welfare Rancher” Bundy who has a long history of free loading on U.S. Government property to graze cattle while withhlding payments for the leases.
Bundy joins the of scores of other liars like Rudy Giuliani, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell, Fox News, News Max, OAN, and the twice impeached. ex-president who lost one of two defamation lawsuit to E.J. Carroll, the woman he raped in a department store. Trump’s second case starts in January.
Defamation: telling lies with outrageous content, has consequences. 2024 is going to be a year these other liars are dealt with.

Ralph Bennett
Village of Osceola Hills

 

