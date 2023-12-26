67.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
New Jersey man arrested in theft case at local Home Depot

By Staff Report
A New Jersey man was arrested in a theft case at a local Home Depot.

Frank Michael Kalibat, 60, of Newark, N.J. was stopped by a loss prevention officer on Thursday at Home Depot, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The loss prevention officer had watched as Kalibat selected items including saw blades, cutting pliers and drill bits and concealed them in his clothing. He attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, which had a total value of $143.28.

A police officer arrived on the scene and ran a criminal history check, which revealed that Kalibat has previous theft convictions from 1988 and 2022.

Kalibat was arrested on a felony charge of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

