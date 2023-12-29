46.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 30, 2023
DUI suspect refuses to provide breath sample after crash

By Staff Report
Thanuja Hall
Thanuja Hall

A drunk driving suspect refused to provide a breath sample after a crash in The Villages.

Thanuja Hall, 53, of the Village of Caroline, was found at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the wheel of a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in the Bainbridge Villas in the Village of Hadley

It appeared the Michigan native had been drinking, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy announced he would be conducting a criminal investigation into a possible driving under the influence investigation.

“Interesting,” Hall responded.

She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises and initially said she would. However, she began “second guessing” her decision and there was a nine-minute pause. She then told the deputy she would not be taking part in the exercises. She also refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

