Sunday, December 31, 2023
Larry Joe Schultz

By Staff Report

Larry Joe Schultz passed on Dec. 16, 2023, at the age of 77 after a brief illness at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. He was born on July 14, 1946, in La Porte, Indiana.

Larry was generous and loyal throughout his life and deeply loved his family. He met the love of his life, Carol (Huffman), when they were both college students. They married on June 14, 1969, and raised two sons in La Porte, Mark (Deb) and Jeff (Mandy). He was a proud grandpa to four grandkids, Camden, Cooper, Elliott and Marleigh.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services. The family asks that those wanting to honor and remember Larry make donations in his name to The Special Olympics Indiana at 6200 Technology Center Drive, Suite 105, Indianapolis, IN, 46278.

