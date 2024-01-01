69.7 F
The Villages
Monday, January 1, 2024
By Staff Report
Earl F. Cherubini, 86, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2023 after a short bout with COVID. His wife Doris of 57 years was at his bedside.

Born on December 17,1937 in Bridgeton, New Jersey to Perry and Lillian Cherubini. Earl served in the Navy from 1956-1960. Earl worked in his Dad’s body shop for many years and went on to start other shops in the area.

In 1966, he married Doris Schoonmaker and lived in Bridgeton until they moved to The Villages in 1999.

Earl was an avid golfer and loved to play different golf courses around the country. He was active in Jaycee’s as a young man, then at the age of 35 joined the Rotary Club International. He loved being a Rotarian, where he served in many roles and is known for being the Foundation Chairman and selling 50/50 tickets at each meeting. Even being awarded the 2008 Outstanding Rotarian.

Earl leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife Doris; a son, Perry Anthony Cherubini; sister Nancy Merritt; a grand daughter Lauren Hemple; and nieces and a nephew, and a special godchild, McDaniel Leask. He was predeceased by his sister Judith Dallogo and son Earl Jr.

He was a member of St. Timothy’s Catholic Community.

A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. Earl will be laid to rest with full military honors at Florida National Cemetery privately. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Rotary Club of The Villages Foundation, P.O. Box 1645, Lady Lake, FL 32158.

