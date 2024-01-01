68.9 F
Monday, January 1, 2024
Sandra McKinzie

By Staff Report
Sandra “Sandy” McKinzie, 76, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on December 27, 2023.

She was born in Lebanon, IN to the late Thomas and Dolly Dodson. Sandy attended school at Whitestown and later graduated from Ben Davis High School. She worked at Merchants National Bank and then at Whitestown Post Office as Assistant Postmaster for a few years before taking on the full-time job of raising her family. Sandy loved cooking and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She also found enjoyment in playing the organ. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, where she found solace and strength. Her faith was an important part of her life.

Sandy is survived by her loving husband, David McKinzie; her sons, David McKinzie, Jr. and Daniel McKinzie; grandchildren, Joel McKinzie, Alexandra McKinzie, Danielle McKinzie, William McKinzie, and Nicholas McKinzie; and her sister, Delores Darnel.

The loss of Sandy will be deeply felt by her family and friends. She will be remembered for her love of her family and her infectious smile putting people at ease. May she rest in peace.

