Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Daughter allegedly slaps father over beeping oxygen machine

By Staff Report
Christina Marina Granados
A daughter allegedly slapped her father over a beeping oxygen machine on Christmas Day at their home in The Villages.

Christina Marina Granados, 49, is due to be arraigned Jan. 22 in Lake County Court on a felony charge of battery.

She was arrested on Christmas Day at the home she shares with her 73-year-old father in the Village of Del Mar.

When officers arrived at the home, Granados admitted she and her father had gotten into an argument over his oxygen machine, and “due to the way her father was speaking to her, she slapped him in the face,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The father said he and his daughter, who have been living together for three years, had an argument over the beeping sound made by the oxygen machine. He said his daughter “punched him in the left side of his head.”

Granados was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. The New York native was released after posting $1,000 bond.

