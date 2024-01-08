LaRayne Rick Smith

January 19, 1925 – December 29, 2023

LaRayne Rick Smith, 98, Fruitland Park, FL died Friday, December 29, 2023 at Watercrest Buena Vista in The Villages, FL.

LaRayne was born September 4, 1925 at Jamestown, ND, the daughter of Jake and Sally (Kastner) Michel. She graduated from Jamestown High School.

She married Delbert Rick in May 1946 and lived on a farm south of Jamestown where they raised their four children. Delbert passed away in 1967 and LaRayne married Walter Smith in 1971 and moved to Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and two brothers, Bernard and Gerald.

She is survived by her four children, Sandy (Ralph) Dick, Wimbledon, ND; Alan, Jamestown, ND; Toni, Fruitland Park, FL; and Scott (Adrianna), Leesburg, FL; grandchildren Jay (Heather) Dick, Fargo, ND; Lee Dick, Courtenay, ND; Michelle (Hamilton)Cadwell, Taos, New Mexico; & Erica (Tyler) Lovelace, Leesburg, FL, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

LaRayne was cremated, per her wishes, and will be buried with Delbert at Highland Home Cemetery in Jamestown, ND at a later date.