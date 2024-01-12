Sheriff’s office cracking down on souped-up golf carts in The Villages

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on souped-up golf carts in The Villages.

The speed limit for golf carts traveling on the multi-modal paths and in golf cart lanes is 20 miles per hour. But it is well known that many golf carts are traveling faster than 20 mph.

Many golf carts have been mechanically enhanced to make them much faster than originally designed.

Sgt. Adam Dodge told supervisors in community development districts Friday morning at Savannah Center that the sheriff’s office has been targeting some of the souped-up golf carts. It is estimated that they are traveling as fast as 30 to 35 mph.

Dodge said the golf cart drivers are being issued criminal citations for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

“It’s a serious offense and requires an appearance before a judge,” Dodge said. “It’s just not safe to go that fast.”

CDD 2 Supervisor Jim Conti said golf cart drivers are ignoring the speed limit.

“Everybody in The Villages knows what the speed limit is,” Conti said.

He also suggested that the “street legal” designation is being abused and golf carts which are not officially designated street legal are being operated as if they are street legal.

“I am from Philly. Putting a Pennsylvania license plate on a golf cart doesn’t make it street legal,” he said.

