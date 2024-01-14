James Malcolm Johnson

May 19, 1935 – January 10, 2024

James Malcolm Johnson, 88, Summerfield, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2024, at Florida Ocala Hospital, Ocala, Florida under the loving care of his family. He was born on May 19, 1935, in Marmet, West Virginia to his parents Frank Howell Johnson and Alice Pearl (Estep) Johnson.

James moved to Central Florida with his late wife Norma in 1977 from Chula Vista, California. He was a retired Civil Servant for the US Military with over 28 years as an Aircraft Frames welder. He was a member of The Oxford Assembly of God where he was very involved in serving the Lord. James served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all who knew him. James was a good and faithful servant of the Lord in all that he did.

James is survived by his loving wife of 13 years: Marilyn Johnson of Summerfield, FL; sons: Mike Johnson (Claudia) of Opelika, AL; Kenneth Johnson (Kristine) of Orange Park, FL; daughters: Tamre Thompson of Middleburg, FL and Julie Payton (Ed) of Fleming Island, FL; step-children: Chuck Hall, Mike Hall and Cathy Stover; sister: Sherry Evans of Wildwood, FL; grandchildren: Joey Thompson, Josh Johnson, Robert Johnson, Heather Condron, Stephanie Johnson and Lauren Reardon; 10 great-grandchildren and several loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of 53 years, Norma Stalter Johnson, Son-in-law, Kenneth Thompson and 6 siblings, Louie, Charles, Lake, Lucille, Mary and Ruth.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 12:00PM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood, Florida with Pastor Derrel Strickland officiating. Visitation held prior to the funeral from 11:00AM till the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial following the service at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, Florida where he will be laid to rest with his late wife Norma.