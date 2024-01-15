68.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 15, 2024
Man convicted of pawning $1,000 stolen ring for $50 lands back behind bars

By Staff Report
Lester Savage
Lester Savage

A man convicted of pawning a $1,000 stolen ring for $50 has landed back behind bars.

Lester Savage, 62, of Fruitland Park, was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest this past week on a probation violation.

Savage had been arrested in 2019 after he stole a woman’s ring valued at $1,00. The Ohio native removed the ring from a small red safe in a dresser drawer in a home he shared with the woman described as his “roommate” in an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Savage admitted he had pawned the ring for $50 at Value Pawn in Leesburg. The woman went to Value Pawn and paid $62.50 to get her ring back.

He was later placed under community controls and was ordered to undergo drug treatment at Phoenix House.

