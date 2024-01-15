68.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 15, 2024
Raymond Lewis Pilcher

By Staff Report
July 24, 1941 – January 11, 2024

Ray Pilcher, Age 82 passed away on January 11th 2024 in Summerfield FL surrounded by family.

Ray was born in Pine Mountain Valley, Georgia on July 24th 1941. He enjoyed golfing, deep sea fishing with family, watching football and Cruising with the love of his life! He served his county in the United States Army for 3 years and served his community as a FireFighter for Fort Lauderdale for 28 years.

He is survived by Sandy Pilcher- Wife, Todd Pilcher- Son, Lynne Pilcher- Daughter, Randy Pitt – other Son, And grandchildren: David, Sarah and Tyler, Ann Dabbs – Sister, Tom Pilcher- Brother, and and three Great Grandchildren. Was predeceased by Lewis Raymond Pilcher Sr. -Father, Alma Pilcher- Mother, Margret Cox- Sister, Mary Priest- Sister.

A Memorial services will be performed at Tri County Baptist Church, 38405 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, FL 32159 at 11:00 AM on January 19th 2024.

In Lieu of Flowers, please use either use the link for Donations to the FireFighters Museum at https://www.fortlauderdalefiremuseum.com/donate or mail your donations to 1022 W Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33312. Their email address is: flfiremuseum@gmail.com.

