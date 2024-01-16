72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
type here...

Judge who sent Oren Miller to jail announces he’s stepping down from bench

By Meta Minton
Oren Miller 1
Oren Miller

The judge who sent former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller to jail has announced he’s stepping down from the bench.

Judge Anthony Tatti sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing that he will be resigning effective March 31.

“It has been my great privilege and honor to serve the citizens of the State of Florida for nearly 40 years, but recent issues with my health have caused me to rethink how I want to end my legal career. I have been blessed to have worked at a job that I truly love, but I know now is the time for me to step away from public service and to begin writing the final chapters of my career as a lawyer,” Tatti wrote in a letter to the governor.

DeSantis will appoint Tatti’s successor.

In November 2022, Tatti ordered that Miller be held behind bars after a jury found him guilty of perjury. Miller was set free in January 2023 after spending the holiday season in jail.

Oren Miller appeared in the courtroom wearing handcuffs and a jail uniform
Oren Miller appeared in the courtroom in January 2023 wearing handcuffs and a jail uniform.

Last week, Tatti declared Miller was not guilty in the case after an appellate panel of judges overturned Miller’s conviction.

Now Miller is demanding that the governor reinstate him to the seat on the county commission. DeSantis suspended Miller at the time of his initial arrest. Thus far, the governor’s office has been unresponsive to Miller’s demand.

Miller is also seeking more than $100,000 in back pay that he should have earned during his elected term as commissioner.

The perjury charge against Miller stemmed from interviews with the prosecutor’s office about phone calls Miller had with fellow former Commissioner Gary Search. Miller and Search were elected to the Sumter County Commission in 2020. Their election came after a huge property tax increase in 2019 that was seen as a sweetheart deal for the Developer of The Villages.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Visitor to The Villages surprised by speed of golf carts

A recent visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, said he was amazed at the speed of the golf carts he saw.

The Villages wins and the poor homeowners lose!

A La Cresenta Villas resident writes that The Villages has profited off the sale of homes that were not in compliance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Speeding golf carts zoom by like I’m standing still

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident comments on the speeding golf carts he sees every day in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Golf cart lane too narrow on Morse Boulevard

A Villager contends that there is room to widen the golf cart lane on Morse Boulevard. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages Daily Sun is used as a weapon

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident argues The Villages Daily Sun is frequently used as a political weapon.

Photos