Candidate for sainthood in Catholic church will be celebrated at event in The Villages

Father Nelson Baker is a candidate for sainthood in the Catholic church and founded Our Lady of Victory Basilica—a national shrine in Lackawanna N.Y. In February, Villagers will have the opportunity to be part of his legacy.

Baker, who died in 1936 after 60 years in the priesthood, organized the Association of Our Lady of Victory. It has helped thousands in poverty and need in Western New York and throughout the country.

Rev. Msgr. David Lipuma is the current president of the OLV Organizations and he will be in The Villages on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for a reception in Rohan Recreation Center.

Villagers Mark and Cathy Gasper helped organize the event. Those interested can RSVP Shannon Donovan at 716-828-9610, or sdonovan@olvcharities.org

More than 18,000 children, adolescents, adults and families are cared for by the staff at OLVHS and its affiliates, according to the church.

Over 50,000 donors provide critical financial and spiritual support, the church states. And, historically, more than 30,000 people visit the Basilica each year., from around the country.

In 1987, Father Baker’s Cause for Canonization began when he was named a “Servant of God” by the Vatican, according to a statement by Our Lady of Victory. In 2011, Pope Benedict XVI named him Venerable Nelson Baker.

Lackawanna church representatives say they remain in close contact with the Vatican and believe that some day Father Baker will be named a saint. For more information, go to:

https://www.olvbasilica.org/the-father-baker-story

