James Dockham got it wrong on Trump!

To the Editor:

I read James Dockham’s letter referencing Trump’s record based on lies etc!! I feel sorry for you James that you don’t recognize the difference of Trumps years and Biden’s last three! You forgot to mention that Trump was faced with Covid for his last year in office and it’s too bad that you didn’t realize the job Trump did by forming Warp Speed with the top scientists in the world and was able to create a vaccine by November, which because of Trump saved millions of people around the world and also lost less Americans in his last year with only two months of the vaccine available and Biden lost more American lives in his first year than Trump with 12 months of the vaccine!

As far as the 22 million jobs lost, don’t you realize that Trump had to close our country down at that time to save lives and that was also temporary loss until the Covid subsided, which Joe Biden said he created 13 million jobs which was just Trump’s jobs coming back! According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics when Trump left office there was about 159 million payroll jobs and at the end of Joe Biden’s first year it was about 160 million jobs!! Also about 30% of Biden’s New Jobs are government jobs!!

Trumps years without Covid was the best economy for the past many years! Also Trump added Six Trillion to our national debt for four years including the three trillion it cost because of having to shut the Country down, forming Warp Speed etc during the Pandemic! Joe Biden has already increased our National Debt by eight trillion in three years and still going, without having the Pandemic!! Trump had No Wars or loss of American Lives, had the peace Treaty Abraham Accord started in the Middle East, no war in Ukraine, missiles not being fired in China, North Korea etc!! Trump’s tax cuts lowered the taxes of the lower and middle class, our Border was controlled and was getting better until Biden canceled all of Trumps programs and is wide open now with millions of people coming across and creating poverty in our Country plus Billion upon Billions of dollars that is going back on the taxpayers!!!

Sorry James but if anybody should get their facts straight I think it should be people like you, that seemed to be blinded by what has gone on in this country for the last 10 years or so!

Ken Sulko

Village of Osceola Hills