Donald K. Esner

August 10, 1935 – January 19, 2024

Donald Esner passed away on January 19, 2024 at the age of 88.

He was born in Cleveland, OH on August 10, 1935. Don was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Ann (Tomcik) Esner, son David Esner, parents Helen and Bob Pierce, sister Doris Hlavin, and brother George Esner. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl (Esner) Arko, grandchildren Lindsey and Kaitlyn Arko, and son-in-law David Arko, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all.

Don attended Parma Senior High School as part of the first graduating class. Don and Mary Ann met and fell in love doing what they enjoyed for many years – ice skating. They were exceptional partners on the ice as well as in life, having celebrated 57 years of marriage. After he retired from American Greetings, they moved to The Villages, FL replacing their ice skates with golf clubs. As proficient as they were on the ice, they each scored a coveted hole-in-one. He used the same determination in everything he did, including taking meticulous care of his home and his loved ones. Don’s greatest joy in life was spending time with family.

A Celebration of Life will be held in The Villages at a future date to be determined. If you wish, a memorial donation may be made to Sturgill Hospice House in Brooksville, FL, The American Cancer Society, Moffitt Cancer Center or a charity of your choice in his memory.