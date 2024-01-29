Gerald Robert Lavoie

August 16, 1939 – January 20, 2024

Jerry was the only boy in his family with three sisters he loved dearly. Early during his youth Jerry’s love of automobiles grew as he began to amass drag racing trophies. His work ethic began with a series of jobs starting at age 13. His education blossomed with a business degree from American International College. With his father’s untimely passing, during his mid-twenties, Jerry became the owner-operator, president of the family site development business. His savvy grew the company into a very profitable successful business, until retirement. He sold the company when he was in his early seventies.

A blind date would become the love of his life, finding Susan Evelyn when she was 18. They dated and broke up over and over again, until finally tieing the knot in 1989. They would not have children, but Jerry did have a son from a prior relationship. He and Susan Evelyn enjoyed wonderful adventures together, attending family functions and traveling the world. They were best friends for almost fifty years. Their early years were spent in their home in western Massachusetts and a second home he had designed and built on Martha’s Vineyard. As retirement for both neared, they became snow birds traveling to Florida. Eventually they would move permanently to their third home in Stonecrest Community and let the New England properties go. However, his love of the New England Patriots and The Red Sox never wavered. Susan Evelyn and Jerry fully enjoyed their lives in the sunshine, never really missing the northern snow or cold. They made many new close and lasting friendships.