Villager free on bond in hit-and-run case jailed after violating terms of pretrial release

A Villager free on bond in a hit-and-run case has been jailed after violating terms of her pretrial release.

Jill Marie Mazzoni, 55, who lives in a home in the Village of Glenbrook, contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and indicated she wanted to turn herself in on a Sarasota County warrant. She was arrested at her home at 3433 Fairfield St. and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Mazzoni is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving under the influence with property damage. The warrant was issued after she violated her supervised pretrial release in that case.

She was originally booked in Sarasota County in April 2023.