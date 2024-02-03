Tim Tebow’s ‘Night to Shine’ coming to a church in The Villages

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.

On one night for the past 10 years, and on Feb. 9, this year, 500+ churches from around the world in over 30 countries will host Night to Shine for over 100,000 honored special needs guests, with the support of 175,000 volunteers.

Tim Tebow “Night to Shine” prom is coming to The Villages this Friday for the first time.

This year more than 100 “special guests” will celebrate prom night 2024 right here in The Villages at the New Covenant United Methodist Church thanks to Pastor Harold Hendron, and over 250 volunteers.

The Villages is the largest retirement community in the world and has a thriving number of families living here (full or part time) that have special needs adult daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, or other family members. Until this year these special individuals have had to travel to other communities around Florida to participate in a “Night to Shine” prom.

Upon arrival, the honored guests will receive royal treatment including a ride in a classy car to the red carpet where they will be welcomed by a crowd of cheer leaders, local athletes, and many others, including the Paparazzi. At that time, they will also be introduced to their Prom buddy who will be their escort for the evening. Once inside the honored guests will have their photos taken, given corsages or boutonnieres, dinner, and other prom favors, and of course a night of dancing to one of The Villages favorite groups, Blonde Ambition. The highlight of the evening comes when every one of the Night to Shine Special guests is crowned a King or Queen of the prom. Definitely a night to remember.