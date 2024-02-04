68.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 4, 2024
By Staff Report
Our mother, Rose Marie Atkinson Comer, 82, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2024. She is survived by her beloved family, including her daughters, Vanessa (Patrick) Caffrey, and Dara (Robert) McGonigle, her three wonderful granddaughters, Rachel, Leia and Samantha, grandson Sean (Nichapa), her two great grandsons, Bpahm and Alex, her loving nieces and nephews and many caring friends.

She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Sydney, her parents, Walter and Bess Atkinson, and her siblings, Thurman, Frankie, Bobbie, Jackie, Mackie and Carol.

She grew up in Logan, West Virginia then moved to Alexandria, VA after graduation. After marrying Sid and having both girls, they moved to Jacksonville, FL.

She worked for Ryder Truck Lines then CSX Railroad as a Manager of Operations. They moved to The Villages in 2012.

She enjoyed golf, reading, traveling around the country and visits from her family and friends. She was especially proud of all of her granddaughters.

A celebration of life will be March 3rd, 1-3pm at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

