Thursday, February 8, 2024
Driver ticketed after two-vehicle crash when driver failed to yield

By Staff Report

A driver was ticketed after a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Glenbrook.

The driver of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday north on Oak Forest Drive when the driver failed to yield the right of way to a white four-door Mercedes which had been traveling west on Talley Ridge Drive after turning off Buena Vista Boulevard, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Accident at Talley Ridge Drive and and Oak Forest Drive in the Village of Glenbrook
This Mercedes had to be towed from the scene of the crash in the Village of Glenbrook.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.

The damaged Mercedes had to be towed from the scene.

There were no injuries.

