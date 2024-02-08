72.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 8, 2024
Traffic stop for speeding leads to arrest of pair with drugs

By Staff Report
David Elton Dibello
Shelton Cardell Loman Jr.
A speeding violation led to a traffic stop and the arrest of two men with drugs.

A white Nissan passenger car was caught on radar at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling at 52 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to the Water Oak 55+ community.

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelton Cardell Loman Jr. of Ocala and his passenger was identified as 54-year-old David Elton Dibello or Orlando. Loman appeared to be “nervous.” A check revealed his driver’s license has been suspended.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jai

