Reginald “Terry” Hurst

Reginald T. Hurst Sr.

August 19, 1946 – February 16, 2024

Reginald T. “Terry” Hurst Sr., Oxford, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2024 in Oxford, surrounded by his loving family at his bedside. He was born on August 19, 1946 in Clearwater, Florida and was the son of Joseph Loren Hurst and Jacqueline (Wortman) Hurst.

Terry was a lifelong resident of Oxford, Florida. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Oxford, Florida. Terry was proud of his membership in the Masonic Lodge in Wildwood. He was a Farmer, Cattleman, and a Draftsman by trade. Terry worked for Costa Farms for 17 years and retired as a Regional Manager.

Upon retiring from Costa Farms, he became a licensed Realtor with Oxford Land Company and spent time managing his cattle. He loved to hunt and run dogs during deer hunting season. Many knew him by his nickname “Turko”. He was a graduate of Wildwood High School and Central Florida Junior College where he earned his degree as a draftsman. He was very proud of the various projects he worked on. Terry will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Terry is survived by his mother: Jackie Hurst of Oxford, Florida, two sons: Reggie Hurst and his wife Kathryn of Georgia and Darin Hurst and his wife April of Sumterville, FL; five grandchildren: Tyler, Kaitlyn, Wyatt, Madison, and Haden and a host of dear friends and relatives.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 11:00AM at Pine Level Cemetery, Oxford, Florida with Pastor Andrew Krop officiating. There will be a visitation on Sunday, February 25, 2024 from 4:00PM to 6:00PM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood, Florida.

The family has requested donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Oxford, Florida in Terry’s loving memory.