Villager allegedly threatens gal pal over man she met in karate class

A jealous Villager was arrested after he allegedly threatened his gal pal over a man she met in a karate class.

Joseph Paul Aiello, 53, smashed the woman’s cell phone and laptop computer during the altercation which occurred Sunday at his home on Jennifer Drive in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Aiello reportedly called the woman’s karate classmate and threatened to “beat him up.” Aiello apparently suspected the man was having an affair with his girlfriend.

Aiello, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 290 pounds, began to yell profanities at his girlfriend, with whom he has been living for two years, the report said. She attempted to dial 911, but he took away her phone and smashed it on the kitchen counter. He also seized her Dell laptop and smashed it over an end table, causing the screen to break.

The Maryland native picked up a marble rolling bin and threatened to “bash her head with it.” The girlfriend began screaming to try to get the attention of neighbors.

The woman was attempting to leave when police arrived at the home.

Officers learned that Aiello had previously been in arrested in Maryland on a charge of battery in 1992 and a charge of assault in 2002.

Aiello was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief and deprivation of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $8,500 bond.