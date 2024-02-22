61.7 F
By Staff Report
July 4, 1929 – February 16, 2024

Robert “Bob” Meyers, 94, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Friday, February 16, 2024. Bob was born July 4, 1929 in Dayton, OH. He is survived by his children, Linda Casey (Tom) of The Villages, Mary Hanak (Tony) of Cincinnati, OH and Bill Meyers (Judy) of Summerfield, FL; six grandchildren Lauren, Ryan Jon, Dustin, Sharon, Blake and nine great grandchildren.

Bob and his wife Esther who passed in 2010, were among the first residents in Stonecrest in Summerfield, FL. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and his loving companion, Carolyn House, also a resident of Stonecrest.

Bob had a long career with Liberal Supermarkets in Cincinnati, transitioning to entrepreneurial endeavors that included PhotoBug, a yogurt shop and later a lawn service when he moved to Florida. He was a passionate family man and an avid golfer.

Gifts in memory of Robert Lee Meyers can be directed to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL. 32162.

