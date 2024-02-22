Wilma Seldomridge Wilson

June 15, 1933 – February 16, 2024

Wilma Aileen Seldomridge Wilson, born June 15, 1933, in Pickaway, West Virginia, daughter of Una Jenkins Seldomridge and William Robert Seldomridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 15th, at age 90.

After graduation from Greenbriar High School in Lewisburg, W.Va., Wilma and four of her best friends accepted jobs at the FBI and moved to Washington D.C. A devoted wife and family matriarch, with a lifelong religious conviction, her strength was fueled by family, friends, and faith. Her love, kindness, and generosity were captured in personalized designs she crafted into beautiful quilts for her loved ones and community outreach volunteer work.

Wilma retired after 30 years from Duron Paints & Wallcoverings, and moved to The Villages retirement community, in Lady Lake, Florida, where she was an active member of St. George’s Episcopal Church. Her departure leaves a void in all the hearts of those she touched.

Wilma was preceded in death by her second husband, Alexander Calvin Richard Wilson (d. 2015) and first husband, James Gibson (d. 1976).

She is survived by 5 children Kevin Alexander Gibson (Catherine Gibson), James Steven Gibson (Nancy Peake), Cheryl Ann Martelli, Shawn Lee Mach (Joseph Mach) and Richard Allan Wilson (Teri Wilson). Grandchildren are Justin Alexander Gibson, Jennifer Nicole Condon, Bethany Michelle Limmer, Bryson David Martelli, Alexandra Morgan Martelli, and Richard Allan Wilson, Jr. Great-Grandchildren are Richard Adam Condon, Dana Lee Condon, Finley Gray Limmer, River Ryan Limmer, Pippa Marie Limmer, Penelope Michelle Limmer, Roman Luca Martelli, Arlo Banks Martelli, Charlie Rae Martelli, Caleb Lane Wilson-Rainwater, Tristin Allan Wilson, and Lily Ann Wilson.