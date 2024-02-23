Leo J. Courtemanche

May 18, 1945 – February 14, 2024

In Loving memory of Leo J. Courtemanche, age 78, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on February 14th, 2024. He was born on May 18, 1945, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife Carol Courtemanche, two children Lori Roames (Jerry, husband) and Craig Courtemanche (Audrey, wife), 2 grandchildren: Austin (Keely, wife) and Cameron Roames, and a great-grandchild Daniel Roames.

He enjoyed the outdoors, bowling, golfing, cruises, throwing craps, and was actively involved in his church. He found joy in spending time with friends and loved ones. He had a big, outgoing personality and to him, there weren’t any strangers, just friends he had yet to meet. His passion, humor, and fearlessness truly made him “one of kind.” As a Christ-follower, Leo’s spirit will live forever in heaven and his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him. May Leo rest in eternal peace.

Celebration of Life will be held at Connection Point Church Saturday March 9th. Memorial viewing from 10-11am and service will immediately follow. 193 E Lavista St, Fruitland Park, FL 34731.