Dog waste being dumped in disposal bins near tee boxes

By Staff Report

Dog walkers with an apparent sense of entitlement have been dumping their pets’ excrement in the waste disposal cans near the tee boxes at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course.

The dog excrement has been deposited in the Hacienda Lakes garbage cans at the tee boxes of Number 6, 7 and 8.

Bags of dog waste are being deposited in the waste cans at the tee boxes at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course
Bags of dog waste are being deposited in the garbage cans at the tee boxes at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course.

It’s become a contentious situation.

A Villager reported to Villages-News.com that her husband confronted a woman who walked up to rid herself of a bag of her dog’s waste when golfers were at the tee box at Number 8. The dog owner turned “nasty” and said she didn’t want to take her dog’s excrement home with her.

The Villages District Government regularly reminds dog owners to dispose of waste in pet waste containers or in their own household trash. Unfortunately, many residents choose to leave bags of pet waste at locations such as postal stations.

Do you think it’s gotten out of hand? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

