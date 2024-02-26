74.2 F
The Villages
Monday, February 26, 2024
New Jersey native with weapon arrested for possession of fentanyl

By Staff Report
Gary Jay Miller
A New Jersey native with a weapon was arrested for possession of fentanyl after a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Gary Jay Miller, 49, of Summerfield, was driving a silver Toyota Camry at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when a check of the license plate revealed the registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The officer found that Miller, who is a native of New Jersey, has had two previous convictions for driving while license suspended. As he was being taken into custody, Miller revealed that he had a concealed firearm in his waistband. The gun was secured and taken to the Lady Lake Police Department for safekeeping.

Miller was transported to the Lake County Jail and the officer later found 1.7 grams of fentanyl in a bag in the back of his patrol car. Miller was arrested on felony charges of drug possession and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

