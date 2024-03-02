Car show Saturday at Baker House will benefit Villages Honor Flight

A car show at the historic Baker House in Wildwood will benefit Villages Honor Flight.

The car show is set for Saturday, March 9 at the Baker House, located at 6106 County Road 44A. The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gates opening at 8:15 a.m. Trophies will be presented at 12:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing and food trucks will be at the site.

An entry form for the car show, with additional information, is available for download at this link: Honor Flight Car Show Application