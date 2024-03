LaVerne Theresa Quinlan

October 15, 1929 – March 1, 2024

LaVerne Theresa Quinlan, 94, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 1, 2024 at her residence in Summerfield, Florida. She was born on October 15, 1929 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Julius Weiss and Agnes Kasper.

LaVerne is survived by:

Lois Simmons (Daughter); Summerfield, FL

Michele Vida (Daughter); Freedom, PA,

Patrick M Quinlan (Son); Groveland, FL

She was preceded in death by:

Michael Quinlan (Spouse)