Saturday, March 9, 2024
$1.2 million project aimed at shoring up islands at Morse Boulevard bridge

By Staff Report

A $1.2 million project is under way and aimed at shoring up the islands at the Morse Boulevard bridge.

The entire span of the project, which began last month, has been predicted to take up to 240 days. Sunset Park, a popular spot for golf carts at the mid-point of the bridge, will remain closed to the public throughout the duration of the project.

An aerial view of the work taking place at the Morse Boulevard bridge.
A crew is putting down riprap to stabilize the island which supports the Morse Boulevard Bridge.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee, after years of debate, finally settled on a rip-rap solution to prevent further erosion at the islands that support the bridge.

PWAC awarded the contract for the project to  Petrotech Southeast, Inc. which submitted a succesul bid of  $1,202,358. The company provides construction support and environmental services for shoreline restoration projects.

