By Staff Report
Phyllis M. Speakman, 93, of Silver Spring, Maryland and formerly The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2024.

Mrs. Speakman was a devoted Villager for 17 years, residing in the Village of Virginia Trace. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of 68 years, Edward Speakman. Phyllis and Edward’s love story remains an inspiration to all who knew them. Mrs. Speakman, a first-generation Italian America, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She spent her life devoted to others, including her family, countless friends, pets, relatives, and neighbors. She was also a devout Catholic who took great comfort in her deep and abiding faith.

She is survived by her children Patricia Conville (Greg), Jeff Speakman (Ann Schnur), Mark Speakman (Maureen Glancy), seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, siblings Dorothy Ellis and Anthony Gabriel (Margaret) and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics or Montgomery Hospice (Montgomery County, Maryland).

