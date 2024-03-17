It’s time to take a stand on flags flying in The Villages

To the Editor:

It is time for The Villages and the Villagers to take a stand on what flags we are allowed to display on our flagpoles.

“Anything goes” which is the current edict, causes discord and friction among neighbors, home buyers/sellers, and friends.

Today, while out showing friends our “Friendliest Hometown”, we saw a confederate flag on a flagpole, a “F#&k Biden” flag, and a “Biden S#&ks” flag. Are these examples of the faces we want representing our homes?

You may think whatever you chose, but to fly it underneath or in place of the American flag is wrong.

It’s time to make a stand on this subject!

Karen Hoerauf

Village of Belle Aire