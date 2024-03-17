Sandhill crane family out for stroll at Hogeye Pathway

These sandhill crane parents were taking their adorable newborns out for a morning stroll at Hogeye Pathway. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
