Driver with revoked New York license arrested after traffic stop near Laurel Manor

A driver with a revoked New York license was arrested after a traffic stop near Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

Elvis Rafael Jorge, 35, who is living at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, was driving a gray Honda HRV at about 9 p.m. Friday when he ran a red light while turning from Belvedere Boulevard onto County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated near Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

The New York native said he has been living in Florida for about six months, but had not obtained a Florida driver’s license. A check revealed Jorge’s New York driver’s license has been revoked.

A search of the vehicle turned up a smoking pipe which tested positive for the presence of marijuana.

Jorge was arrested on charges of driving without a license and possession of drug equipment.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $800 bond.