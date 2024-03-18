Ex-girlfriend allegedly sets fire to former beau’s new Nike shoes

A vengeful ex-girlfriend allegedly set fire to her former beau’s new Nike shoes.

Megan Charlotte Cole, 26, of Summerfield was arrested Sunday on a charge of criminal mischief.

Her ex-boyfriend contacted law enforcement on Friday to report that he had obtained a video of Cole “holding up a pair of his shoes and throwing them into a fire,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man said he had ordered the shoes prior to an altercation and separation from Cole. The shoes were delivered to her home, rather than his home.

The shoes were described as size 12 Nike SB Zoom Janoskis, with a value of $94.95.

Cole was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $50 bond.