78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 18, 2024
type here...

Ex-girlfriend allegedly sets fire to former beau’s new Nike shoes

By Staff Report
Megan Cole
Megan Cole

A vengeful ex-girlfriend allegedly set fire to her former beau’s new Nike shoes.

Megan Charlotte Cole, 26, of Summerfield was arrested Sunday on a charge of criminal mischief.

Her ex-boyfriend contacted law enforcement on Friday to report that he had obtained a video of Cole “holding up a pair of his shoes and throwing them into a fire,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The man said he had ordered the shoes prior to an altercation and separation from Cole. The shoes were delivered to her home, rather than his home.

The shoes were described as size 12 Nike SB Zoom Janoskis, with a value of $94.95.

Cole was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $50 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Take down all the vitriolic flags in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident agrees with fellow residents who says its time to take down all the vitriolic flags in The Villages.

Advertisement of ‘free golf for life’ is a bunch of hooey

A Village of Hillsborough resident contends that with the golf courses in such poor condition, the advertisement of “free golf for life” is a bunch of hooey.

We need to decrease the vulgarity before someone gets hurt

A Village of St. Charles resident says we need to decrease the vulgarity before someone gets hurt in The Villages.

It’s time to take a stand on flags flying in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident says it’s time to take a stand on the flags that are allowed to fly on flagpoles in The Villages.

Why are homeowners forced to pay in stone vs. sod fiasco?

A Village of Chatham resident wonders why homeowners - rather than realtors - have faced financial penalties as a result of the stone vs. sod fiasco. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos