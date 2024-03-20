65.3 F
Sandhill crane family crossing street in The Villages

By Staff Report

Sandhill crane colts are being hatched all around The Villages. Many times they cross the road with the adults. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

