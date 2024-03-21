Charles Robert Eyler

December 27, 1930 – March 13, 2024

On March 13, 2024 God sent his Angels to escort Charles Robert Eyler to spend eternity in heaven with his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Bob was born in Cumberland, Maryland, December 27, 1930 to Charles F. and Eunice Eyler. He lived there throughout his youth and working career. Bob retired from CSX railroad. He began his career as an apprentice on the B&O railroad. Throughout his career he earned promotions to numerous supervisory and management positions. Bob declined opportunities for more senior advancements out of state. He chose to stay in Cumberland for the wonderful quality of life he had with his friends and family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 74 years, Nadine V. Eyler of The Villages; his brother, David (Rosemary) Eyler of Weyers Cave, VA, two sons C. William (Sandra) Eyler of The Villages and Stephen Eyler of Hagerstown, MD. He is also survived by six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Bob was a Mason and a Shriner. He was a member of the Ali Ghan Shrine Drum and Bugle Corps. They marched in countless parades in support of the Shiners Childrens Hospital. Their motto was, “we march that others might walk”.

Bob and his beloved wife, Nadine, moved to The Villages in 1995. He loved golf and tennis and played well into his 90’s. He was active in social gatherings with his friends and neighbors. They dined out, dined in, played games and enjoyed the occasional happy hour. Bob and Nadine traveled throughout the world.

Bob was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church. For many years, he volunteered and delivered meals to the elderly and shut-ins. Bob’s ashes will be interred within the cross in the Memorial Garden at North Lake Presbyterian Church.

Bob was blessed to live a long and healthy 93 years and will be greatly missed. We all look to the day when we can be reunited with Bob in heaven. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cornerstone Hospice.