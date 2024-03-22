James Randall Keen

April 21, 1938 – March 12, 2024

Mr. James “Jimmy” Randall Keen, 85, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. He was born in Grundy, VA on April 21, 1938, to the late William “Bill” Robert Keen Jr and Eula (Iron) Keen.

When Jimmy was a young boy, he helped his father in the family business of painting, flooring, and tiling. He was very business-minded and succeeded in running a crew at the early age of 12. His family consisted of 4 brothers and 1 sister and all of them will readily and proudly say that Jimmy was the most studious. His favorite subject in school was calculus. He also enjoyed reading comic books and watching Westerns like “Gunsmoke,” “Bonanza” and “Rifleman.”

When Jimmy was 16, his family moved to Florida. They settled in Wildwood and eventually opened another family business aptly named; “Bill Keen & Sons” and eventually retired from that career.

In retirement, Jimmy revisited some of his favorite childhood pastimes that included watching westerns on the television but added some new favorites like “The Andy Griffith Show” and evenings included “Jeopardy” and “The Wheel of Fortune.” while eating another childhood favorite, vanilla ice cream. He also loved collecting tools and eating one of his favorite meals, Pinto beans and Cornbread. In the end of his life, he enjoyed watching Billy Graham and Charles Stanley when he could not make it to First Baptist of Oxford.

Jimmy leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 62 years, Alzona Patricia. Children; Marcella Hatcher (Frank) of Oxford, Jim Keen of High Point, NC, William “Bill” Keen (Keri) of Wildwood. Grandchildren; Randy Jones, Chris Jones (Kristen), Daniel Jones (Naomi), Timothy Jones (Kalie), William “Madison” Keen (Destiny), Christian Keen (Kaley), Laurian Hernandez (Luis), Megan Dick (Jeffrey), Bailey Keen and 17 Great Grandchildren.

There will be a visitation gathering of family and friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service 11:00 am Friday, March 22nd at First Baptist of Oxford, Fl. 4060 County Road 108, Oxford, Fl 34484. Pastor Andrew Krop will officiate. Graveside services will be held at Pine Level Cemetery.