Marion “Buddy” Lemon

July 13, 1943 – February 29, 2024

Marion “Buddy” Lemon 80, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on February 29, 2024. He was born on July 13, 1943 in Paducah, Kentucky. Marion worked for 34 years with Air Products. In retirement he began a monument-stone scaping business and enjoyed powerlifting and was awarded Third in the nation.

Buddy is survived by his wife Jamie Lemon, son Brent Lemon, daughter Christy Moore, grandson Grant Lemon, granddaughter Annie Meyer and brother Dr. Ron Lemon.