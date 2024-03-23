Diane Coughlin

February 16, 1957 – March 11, 2024

Diane Coughlin, age 67, resident of The Villages, FL died peacefully in her home on March 11th, 2024, surrounded by family.

Diane is survived by her sister; Cathy Becker, her children; Zoe and Haley Sumnicht, and her grandchildren; Leon and Simone Sumnicht. She is predeceased by her husband Gary Sumnicht, and her parents Betty and David Coughlin.

Diane was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 16, 1957 to parents Betty and David Coughlin. She attended high school in West Bend, WI before going on to University of Wisconsin, Madison to receive her Masters in orientation, mobility, and special education. She worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District for over 30 years, and found great joy and pride in working with students with special needs to navigate transportation and daily skills. She married Gary Sumnicht in 1990 and soon after, welcomed their daughters, Haley and Zoe into the world.

Diane was deeply passionate about travel, art, and nature. She was also an avid swimmer who swam almost every day. A bright light of originality and spunk- she will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all that knew her.

A celebration of life will be held on June 2, 2024 at Tenney Park in Madison, WI.