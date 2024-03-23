72.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 23, 2024
type here...

Diane Coughlin

By Staff Report
Diane Coughlin
Diane Coughlin

Diane Coughlin
February 16, 1957 – March 11, 2024

Diane Coughlin, age 67, resident of The Villages, FL died peacefully in her home on March 11th, 2024, surrounded by family.

Diane is survived by her sister; Cathy Becker, her children; Zoe and Haley Sumnicht, and her grandchildren; Leon and Simone Sumnicht. She is predeceased by her husband Gary Sumnicht, and her parents Betty and David Coughlin.

Diane was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 16, 1957 to parents Betty and David Coughlin. She attended high school in West Bend, WI before going on to University of Wisconsin, Madison to receive her Masters in orientation, mobility, and special education. She worked for the Madison Metropolitan School District for over 30 years, and found great joy and pride in working with students with special needs to navigate transportation and daily skills. She married Gary Sumnicht in 1990 and soon after, welcomed their daughters, Haley and Zoe into the world.

Diane was deeply passionate about travel, art, and nature. She was also an avid swimmer who swam almost every day. A bright light of originality and spunk- she will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all that knew her.

A celebration of life will be held on June 2, 2024 at Tenney Park in Madison, WI.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Quit shaming those who need medical help to fight obesity

A Village of Silver Lake resident who has struggled with weight loss offers a frank assessment of the value of weight loss drugs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why would you want to take away the flags we fly with pride?

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident asks why anyone would want to take away flags that are flown with pride in The Villages.

The Developer created the rules and he needs to enforce them

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident says that the Developer created the rules and it’s his responsibility to enforce them.

Do golfers even know the turf rules?

The golf courses in The Villages are taking a beating and a resident wonders if residents know the turf rules.

If you do not like the South then go back North

A Lake Panasoffkee reader says that if you do not like the South then you should go back North. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos